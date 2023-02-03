Man seriously injured in south Etobicoke stabbing, woman arrested

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in south Etobicoke on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Thirty Third Street and Park Boulevard, near Lake Shore Boulevard West, for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a 60-year-old man suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

Police said a woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

STABBING: UPDATE

Thirty Third St & Park Blvd@TPS22Div is investigating

– The victim, a 60-year-old man has serious but not life-threatening injuries

– A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene#GO261444

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 3, 2023