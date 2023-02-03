Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured in south Etobicoke stabbing, woman arrested

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 6:38 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in south Etobicoke on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Thirty Third Street and Park Boulevard, near Lake Shore Boulevard West, for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a 60-year-old man suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

Read more: 3 charged after fraudulent retail gift cards valued at about $500,000 seized: Toronto police

Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

Police said a woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

