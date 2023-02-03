Man seriously injured in south Etobicoke stabbing, woman arrested

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in south Etobicoke on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to Thirty Third Street and Park Boulevard, near Lake Shore Boulevard West, for reports of a stabbing.
Police said a 60-year-old man suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.
He was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.
Police said a woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
