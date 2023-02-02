Homicide officers called to Burnaby, B.C. to investigate fatal shooting

Police in Burnaby, B.C., say officials are investigating a fatal shooting after a body was discovered Thursday.
Burnaby RCMP said they received a report that a body was found inside a vehicle on Mulberry Place around noon.
Read more: Man in hospital after shooting in Granville Street Entertainment District
Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in
When officers arrived they found the man’s body and deemed the death as a targeted shooting.
BC RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.
“Homicide investigators are looking for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video in the area of the 7400 block of Mulberry Place,” Cpl. Michael Kalanj said.
“If you have dashcam video in the area over the last few days, please contact IHIT.”
Read more: Shooting in Burnaby Monday sends man to hospital in critical condition
Read next: Young couple who danced in viral video handed lengthy jail sentence in Iran
Police said there are no further risks to the public.
Anyone with potential information including video footage is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.
Comments