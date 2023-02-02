Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide officers called to Burnaby, B.C. to investigate fatal shooting

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 9:23 pm
RCMP officers were seen in Burnaby where a reported shooting took place. View image in full screen
RCMP officers were seen in Burnaby where a reported shooting took place. Global News

Police in Burnaby, B.C., say officials are investigating a fatal shooting after a body was discovered Thursday.

Burnaby RCMP said they received a report that a body was found inside a vehicle on Mulberry Place around noon.

Read more: Man in hospital after shooting in Granville Street Entertainment District

Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

When officers arrived they found the man’s body and deemed the death as a targeted shooting.

BC RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

“Homicide investigators are looking for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video in the area of the 7400 block of Mulberry Place,” Cpl. Michael Kalanj said.

“If you have dashcam video in the area over the last few days, please contact IHIT.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Shooting in Burnaby Monday sends man to hospital in critical condition

Read next: Young couple who danced in viral video handed lengthy jail sentence in Iran

Police said there are no further risks to the public.

Anyone with potential information including video footage is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'Man injured in targeted Abbotsford shooting'
Man injured in targeted Abbotsford shooting
Related News
BurnabyBC RCMPburnaby rcmpBc ShootingBurnaby shootingmetro vancouver shootingLower Mainland shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers