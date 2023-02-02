Menu

Crime

Kingston Ont. man charged with sexual assault spree on Queen’s University campus

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 7:32 pm
Queen's University View image in full screen
Kingston Police have arrested and charged a man following a string of sexual assaults in bathrooms at Queen's University. Global News

A 21 year-old Kingston, Ont. man is facing a number of charges following a shocking string of events that unfolded Tuesday evening on the Queen’s University campus.

Kingston Police were first called at approximately 6:10 p.m. to deal with a complaint about a man, who was found by campus security laying down inside a women’s washroom at the Queen’s Centre. Police say that upon arrival, officers issued a trespassing notice to the accused and escorted him from the property.

Police say that about 40 minutes later, the accused returned to the Queen’s Centre and proceeded to touch two female victims in an inappropriate sexual manner.

A short time later the accused attended Stauffer Library, less than a block away, and entered a woman’s bathroom where he proceeded to touch another victim inappropriately from under an adjoining bathroom stall.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario campus study finds Queen’s University has 2nd highest rate of reported sexual harassment (2020)

Campus security located the accused in the women’s washroom in Stauffer Library and brought Kingston Police officers to him. Police say the accused was found sitting in a bathroom stall inside the woman’s bathroom.

Trending Now

The accused was arrested and according to police was in possession of a small baggie containing a substance suspected of being cocaine. The man was transported to police headquarters where he was held to attend a bail hearing the following day, where he was remanded into custody.

Police say Dustin Lindsay, a 21-year-old local man, who had no affiliation to Queen’s University, was charged with three counts of sexual assault, drug possession and two counts of breach of probation.

