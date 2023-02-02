Menu

Canada

New electronic fare collection system in the works for B.C. transit riders

By Randi Adams Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 8:10 pm
BC Transit plans to move into a new direction when it comes to how riders can pay fares. The new system will be something similar to what Metro Vancouver has been using for several years now. Randi-Marie Adams explains.

BC Transit has been working on a new electronic fare collection system called Umo.

The new system would be something similar to what Metro Vancouver uses with their TransLink’s Compass Card network.

“The innovative payment methods that will be enabled by the system are items that British Columbians carry on them every day. Whether someone is a daily rider, occasional rider, or hasn’t taken their first trip yet, Umo will make their trip easier,” said BC Transit President and CEO Erinn Pinkerton.

Many BC Transit riders Global News spoke with in Kelowna say it will be far more convenient than having to go to certain stores to buy passes or single-use tickets.

Some riders say this would be especially helpful since it seems more and more people are moving further into a cashless society.

 

The new system will begin as a pilot project in Victoria this spring and then gradually be phased in across the province, although it is unclear when that may be.

Funding for this project sits around the $2-million mark with 50 per cent of the money coming from the federal government, 40 per cent though the province and the remaining 10 per cent to come from municipalities.

