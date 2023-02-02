Frost Regina is coming back for the 2nd year in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Frost Regina is back for another year in the Queen City and is ready to entertain visitors throughout its four hubs. From ice skating, to Indigenous games, to a Taylor Swift dance party, there will be entertainment for everyone this year.

For the second year in a row, Frost Regina, held at the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) District, will be providing numerous events and activities for everyone looking for winter fun. Organizers said it will be better than the first event.

“After a first year of learning bringing a new event to the city at this scale, there’s always great learnings and take-aways from it,” said Charlene Oancia, the REAL District People Services Manager.

REAL District CEO and President Tim Reid said Frost Regina will be more focused on different demographics where there will be something for everyone at each hub.

“It’s going to be a spectacular city-wide event,” said REAL District CEO and President Tim Reid. “Last year was a year of challenges because it was our inaugural year … I think last year we learned what doing events in the winter was really all about. This year, we’re more precise with our programming.”

Frost Regina has over 200 volunteers this year and organizers have filled more than 1,600 shifts that will cover all four hubs from Feb. 3 to 12.

The four hubs will be located downtown, in Wascana and at the Warehouse, which will all be free of charge. Tickets for the REAL District hub are already on sale and prices will increase after Thursday night.

For further details on the events and activities for all four hubs, visit the Frost Regina website.

