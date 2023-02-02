Police seek suspect, witnesses after woman assaulted in Markham, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a woman was assaulted in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Wednesday, sometime between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., a woman was walking through an alleyway from McCowan Road toward Woodhall Road when an unknown male suspect allegedly grabbed her and “forcefully dragged her between two houses.”

Police said that motion-sensor lights went off between the homes, and a person was walking a dog in the area, “which may have scared the suspect away.”

Officers are now searching for a male suspect, standing five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build. He was seen wearing dark clothing.

The force is also searching for the potential witness, and will be canvassing the neighbourhood for anyone who may have seen the incident, or who may have video surveillance.

According to police, a command post has been set up at the corner of McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.