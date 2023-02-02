Blast of extreme cold and snow expected to hit Hamilton, Ont. overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., is not only under another cold weather alert as of Thursday evening, but is also expected to be hit with another blast of snow.

Environment Canada says heavy snow and blowing snow is in the cards with accumulations of up to 5 cm expected by Friday morning.

Wind gusts of around 40 to 50 km/h will add to the unpleasantness with temperatures expected to drop down to -17 C overnight Friday and -20 C Friday night into Saturday.

Be prepared for sudden whiteout conditions with heavy bursts of snow as a cold front moves across Southern ON in the next 1-2 hours – snow squall warnings in place for areas north of Toronto incl. northern parts of GTA. May have to be extended south as squall moves in. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/aQkgMq2L3T — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 2, 2023

The event, activated by the city’s medical officer of health, opens up a number of community agencies working with vulnerable houseless populations offering daytime and overnight services.

City officials are suggesting residents be wary of cold conditions that be could be a health risk since the odds of contracting frostbite and hypothermia will increase.

Public health is also recommending check-ins with family, friends and neighbours.

Staff at the Hub on Vine Street say more than 100 people have dropped in on their facility regularly over the past week due to plummeting overnight temperatures.

It’s the only one of the outlets that is open for both men and women throughout the night,.

The YWCA’s Carol Anne’s Place on MacNab also offers overnight service but only for women and non-binary individuals.

All other outlets, the Regional Indian Centre on King, Willow’s Place on Wentworth, Wesley Day Centre on Catharine and Living Rock Youth Resources on Wilson Street offer daytime drop-ins only.

During a cold alert, select recreation centres and public library locations are also available as community warming spots during regular business hours.

Housing services estimates some 875 people per quarter will use existing drop-in programs.

An in-depth analysis from the city, expected in August, will be exploring permanent drop-in models and review of a long-term service plan.

The current alert will remain in affect until a cancellation notice is issued by public health, expected sometime on the weekend.

Environment Canada says there will be much warmer weather through the weekend with anticipated lows of around -1 C Saturday night through until Tuesday.