Sask. to introduce expanded roles for pharmacists, nurse practitioners and paramedics

As Saskatchewan battles a depleted health care system, some health professionals may be getting expanded roles.

According to a media release Thursday, the provincial government is looking at ways to increase patient access to a variety of health-care services.

“In the coming days, the Ministry of Health will begin consultations with a variety of stakeholders on enhancing the scope of practice for pharmacists, nurse practitioners and advanced care paramedics,” the province said in a press release.

Pharmacists, nurse practitioners and advanced care paramedics are currently restricted from using all of their learned skills.

“A lot of these positions are not at the maximum of their scope as in other provinces,” said Health Minister Paul Merriman.

He said that as of Feb. 2, the three groups mentioned will be the focus for the time being, since changes can be made quickly.

Some examples of expanded duties could include:

Allowing paramedics to stitch minor wounds or cuts rather than having to transport patients to the emergency department.

giving nurse practitioners admitting and discharging privileges in hospitals.

allowing pharmacists to independently prescribe medications for certain conditions.

“How can we get these highly skilled individuals to help out in primary care and also in our emergency rooms?” Merriman said of the reasoning behind the change, ”as well as making sure that people are getting treated in a very short amount of time.”

Tracy Zambory, president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, believes the move is a good thing for Saskatchewan’s health-care system and its patients.

“We see nothing but positive when we can expand the scope of abilities for nurse practitioners,” Zambory said. “We believe this is exactly the way health care should be going.

"The expansion of the nurse practitioner role is the best thing that can happen for the patient."

She believes the changes will benefit rural communities the most as staffing there is already short.

“We are so short-staffed, people are finding that they’re not able to get care and particularly since Christmas we have seen even more job postings from different communities,” Zambory said.

The government said it will consult with regulatory bodies, associations, unions and health system partners over a number of weeks.

Merriman said other health professionals could also get expanded duties in the wake of the consultations.