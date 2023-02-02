Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate graffiti at Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont. as a hate motivated incident

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 4:19 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Police are investigating graffiti at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont., as a hate-motivated incident.

Peel Regional Police said officers received a report that the Gauri Shankar Mandir had been vandalized sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday.

Read more: Police investigating hate-related graffiti in Toronto’s east end

Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

Police said graffiti was discovered on the temple Monday morning.

“Since then, the damage has been repaired,” police said in an email to Global News.

Officers said no one is in custody in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigating suspected hate-motivated graffiti reported at Phin Park'
Toronto police investigating suspected hate-motivated graffiti reported at Phin Park
Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet Monday, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the city condemns the defacing of Gauri Shankar Mandir.

Trending Now

“This hateful act of vandalism has no place in our City or Country,” he wrote. “I have raised my concerns over this hate crime with @ChiefNish and @PeelPolice. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their place of worship.”

In a letter on Wednesday, Pandit Roopnauth Sharma, president of the Hindu Federation, said the temple was desecrated with anti-India, anti-Hindu and pro-Khalistani graffiti.

“It is evident that these incidents of desecration are the actions of a very organized group, whose intentions are to create disharmony in the Indian diaspora and disrupt the peace and tranquility of Hindu places of worship,” the letter read. “These despicable incidents of desecration of our temples have caused the Hindu community in the GTA to feel very helpless, vulnerable and insecure.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sharma called upon politicians at every level to “bring back peace and stability to religious communities in the GTA.”

VandalismPRPHindu templepeel reigonal policebrampton vandalismGauri Shankar Mandirgraffiti hindu templehindu temple graffitivandalism brampton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers