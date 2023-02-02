Toronto teacher charged in connection with sexual exploitation investigation: police

See more sharing options

A teacher has been arrested in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between August 2022 and Jan. 8, a man was employed as a teacher at the Intellexi Learning Academy on Yonge Street.

Police said while he was employed at the school, the man allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a student who was a young person at the time.

Police said on Jan. 12, 31-year-old Alikhroosh Aziz from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual exploitation of a young person, extortion and criminal harassment.

Officers said he appeared in court on Jan. 13.

Police are concerned there may be more victims.

Officers said Aziz is five-foot-four in height with a medium build, dark hair and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Support is available for those who have been victimized: