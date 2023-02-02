Menu

Comments

Crime

Toronto teacher charged in connection with sexual exploitation investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 3:38 pm
Police said on Jan. 12, 31-year-old Alikhroosh Aziz from Toronto was arrested in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation.
Police said on Jan. 12, 31-year-old Alikhroosh Aziz from Toronto was arrested in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation. Toronto police / handout

A teacher has been arrested in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between August 2022 and Jan. 8, a man was employed as a teacher at the Intellexi Learning Academy on Yonge Street.

Police said while he was employed at the school, the man allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a student who was a young person at the time.

Police said on Jan. 12, 31-year-old Alikhroosh Aziz from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual exploitation of a young person, extortion and criminal harassment.

Officers said he appeared in court on Jan. 13.

Police are concerned there may be more victims.

Officers said Aziz is five-foot-four in height with a medium build, dark hair and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Support is available for those who have been victimized: 

  • The Department of Justice Victim Services Directory includes a list of support services in your area.
  • Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24/7 or Text CONNECT 686868
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSSexual ExploitationTeacher chargedToronto Teacher ChargedSex With A Minorsexual exploitation investigationteacher charged torontoIntellexi learning academtunderaged victim
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

