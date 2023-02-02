Toronto teacher charged in connection with sexual exploitation investigation: police

A teacher has been arrested in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said between August 2022 and Jan. 8, a man was employed as a teacher at the Intellexi Learning Academy on Yonge Street.
Police said while he was employed at the school, the man allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a student who was a young person at the time.
Police said on Jan. 12, 31-year-old Alikhroosh Aziz from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with sexual exploitation of a young person, extortion and criminal harassment.
Officers said he appeared in court on Jan. 13.
Police are concerned there may be more victims.
Officers said Aziz is five-foot-four in height with a medium build, dark hair and a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Support is available for those who have been victimized:
- The Department of Justice Victim Services Directory includes a list of support services in your area.
- Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24/7 or Text CONNECT 686868
