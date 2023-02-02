Menu

Canada

Saskatoon organization celebrates excellence for Black History Month

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 4:59 pm
A Saskatoon organization plans for a month-long celebration in honour of Black History Month. View image in full screen
A Saskatoon organization plans for a month-long celebration in honour of Black History Month. Global Saskatoon still

The Truly Alive Youth and Family Foundation Inc. (TAYFFI) organization based in Saskatoon is celebrating excellence throughout February for Black History Month.

In week one, TAYFFI will have a livestream event Feb. 4, with an opening ceremony and panel discussion.

Anthony Olusola, TAYFFI executive director, said Black history is Canadian history and the heritage should be highlighted, appreciated and embraced.

“We all come together and say, ‘look how far we’ve come as a people,'” said Olusola. “Representation matters and that’s what we stand for.”

Halima Hussein, who orchestrates diversity, inclusion, and community engagement at TAYFFI, said the contributions to Canada by the Black community aren’t talked about as much as they should be.

With the TAYFFI events throughout the month, she hopes people will gain a better understanding of the Black community and why this month is celebrated.

“For the people of Saskatchewan … look into the history. Try to dig in and see how much the Black people have contributed and how they made this place a better place,” said Hussein. “What a beautiful history we have that we do not talk about or share.”

The second week will be dedicated to connecting Black youth with local Black industry experts where stories will be shared on TAYFFI’s official social media platforms.

The third week will be dedicated to celebrating and honouring Black women in business, while the last week TAYFFI will be hosting an in-person gala at the Remai Modern to end the month-long celebrations.

For more information on the Black History month activities, visit the TAYFFI website.

