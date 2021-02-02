Saskatchewan honours African heritage during Black History Month

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is recognizing and honouring the legacy of people of African descent not only in the province but also across the country during African-Canadian Black history month.

The province said it’s an opportunity for everyone to learn more about African heritage and the accomplishments and contributions of those of African heritage.

“Saskatchewan is proud to be home to such a vibrant and active African-Canadian community,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said in a press release on Tuesday.

“Black History Month is the perfect opportunity to learn and celebrate the many distinct cultures of Canadians of African heritage represented in our province.”

This year also marks the 16th anniversary of the Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum.

The province said the SACHM has made great strides in establishing a presence in Saskatchewan, including the installation of the Honouring Tree Sculpture in Regina’s Wascana Park.

“We celebrate this important milestone because it is an opportunity for all of us to learn about the wide range of African-Canadian experiences, including dealing with racism and the vital role this community has played throughout our shared history for over 100 years in Saskatchewan,” SACHM chair Sharon-Ann Brown said in a press released on Tuesday.

During February, the SACHM is offering a number of virtual events in partnership with the MacKenzie Art Gallery, Theatre Saskatchewan and several other Saskatchewan cultural organizations.

For more information surrounding the events, visit the SACHM’s Facebook page.

