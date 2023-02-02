Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton inner-city senior program closes after 54 years

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted February 2, 2023 11:45 am
Stocking Stuffers for Seniors recipients in Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Stocking Stuffers for Seniors recipients at an Operation Friendship Senior Society (OFSS) housing facility in Edmonton on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. OFSS announced it would be closing its drop-in program and rooming house Wednesday. Global News

A drop-in program and rooming house for seniors in Edmonton’s inner city closed Wednesday due to financial difficulties, repeated vandalism and abuse toward clients, volunteers and staff.

The board of directors at Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS), which has been operating out of a building at 9526 106 Ave. since 1969, made the announcement in a news release Thursday, describing a “myriad of reasons.”

Read more: Christmas gift campaign underway to support Edmonton seniors in need

Read next: Will winter end soon? Canadian groundhogs split on spring calls

“Funding for the drop-in program has decreased over the past several years and we are no longer financially able to sustain it,” said the board.

The board said violence toward staff, volunteers and seniors has been escalating and has forced OFSS to hire additional security 24-7.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The rooming house has been a target for increased vandalism that unfortunately we cannot afford to keep repairing,” said the board.

“Our staff have had their vehicles vandalized … windshields smashed, tires slashed.”

Click to play video: 'Stocking Stuffers for Seniors delivery day in Edmonton'
Stocking Stuffers for Seniors delivery day in Edmonton

OFSS will continue to operate programs at its other facilities, including multiple apartment units and free activities like bingo, sing-alongs and fishing trips.

“The board of directors will continue to work towards finding a safer and more secure place for the drop-in as we still believe it to be the core of our agency,” said the board.

Edmonton vandalismstocking stuffers for seniorsSeniors ProgramOperation Friendship Seniors Societyinner-city seniorsinner-city violence edmontonofss closing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers