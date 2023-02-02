Edmonton inner-city senior program closes after 54 years

Send this page to someone via email

A drop-in program and rooming house for seniors in Edmonton’s inner city closed Wednesday due to financial difficulties, repeated vandalism and abuse toward clients, volunteers and staff.

The board of directors at Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS), which has been operating out of a building at 9526 106 Ave. since 1969, made the announcement in a news release Thursday, describing a “myriad of reasons.”

“Funding for the drop-in program has decreased over the past several years and we are no longer financially able to sustain it,” said the board.

The board said violence toward staff, volunteers and seniors has been escalating and has forced OFSS to hire additional security 24-7.

“The rooming house has been a target for increased vandalism that unfortunately we cannot afford to keep repairing,” said the board.

“Our staff have had their vehicles vandalized … windshields smashed, tires slashed.”

OFSS will continue to operate programs at its other facilities, including multiple apartment units and free activities like bingo, sing-alongs and fishing trips.

“The board of directors will continue to work towards finding a safer and more secure place for the drop-in as we still believe it to be the core of our agency,” said the board.