1 dead, 4 seriously injured in south London, Ont. crash

A serious collision in the south end of the city has been deemed fatal, according to London, Ont., police.

On Wednesday at 7:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Bostwick Road.

In an update released Thursday morning, investigators said that five people were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

One of the drivers who sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash later died of her injuries in hospital, police say. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Bostwick Road was closed in both directions between Southdale Road West and Wharncliffe Road South following the collision. The road has since reopened in all directions.

The investigation is ongoing.