Canada

Leeds County, Ont. man dies after vehicle and train collide

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 10:14 am
OPP say a man is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in Leeds County, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP say a man is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in Leeds County, Ont. Global News

A 75-year-old Leeds County, Ont. man is dead after a collision involving a car and a passenger train.

Police say just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call at Pykeview Drive in Leeds and Thousand Islands Township.

The man was the vehicle’s lone occupant and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

CN Police and CN Rail were engaged and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Train traffic was stopped until just after 10 p.m.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday.

Wolfe Islander IV expected to be in service this spring
