Picton’s Glenora ferry to be taken out of service for two weeks in March

One of the more scenic ways to head into Prince Edward County will be out of service for parts of two weeks in March.
The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario has notified Prince Edward County staff that the Glenora Ferry will be out of service for parts of the first two weeks in March.
The ferry will out of service from Monday, Feb. 27, from 5 a.m. until Saturday, March 4, at 2 a.m.
The county says the service disruptions are a result of scheduled repairs to the ferry docks.
