Almost $16,000 of illegal drugs seized in Woodstock, Ont. bust

A Woodstock, Ont., resident is facing charges after police seized almost $16,000 worth of illegal drugs in the city last week.
Read more: London, Ont. police recover stolen Western Mustangs Vanier Cup ring during drug bust
Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada
Police say they seized fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, property as well as $3,215 of Canadian currency after executing a search warrant on Friday.
Trending Now
The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $15,700.
A 34-year-old man from Woodstock was charged with the following offences:
- possession for trafficking fentanyl
- two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- possession of cocaine
- possession of methamphetamine
- failure to comply with probation order
The man was held in custody to attend a bail hearing.
Comments