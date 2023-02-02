Menu

Crime

Almost $16,000 of illegal drugs seized in Woodstock, Ont. bust

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 9:18 am
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
A Woodstock, Ont., resident is facing charges after police seized almost $16,000 worth of illegal drugs in the city last week. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

A Woodstock, Ont., resident is facing charges after police seized almost $16,000 worth of illegal drugs in the city last week.

Police say they seized fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, property as well as $3,215 of Canadian currency after executing a search warrant on Friday.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $15,700.

A 34-year-old man from Woodstock was charged with the following offences:

  • possession for trafficking fentanyl
  • two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • possession of cocaine
  • possession of methamphetamine
  • failure to comply with probation order

The man was held in custody to attend a bail hearing.

