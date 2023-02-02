N.S. groundhog, lobster agree there will be 6 more weeks of winter 

Send this page to someone via email

Two very different prognosticating animals share the opinion that Nova Scotia will have at least six more weeks of winter.

Locals in Barrington held a Groundhog Day celebration Thursday morning with a decidedly south-shore twist.

Lucy the Lobster crawled out of the ocean at the Cape Sable Island Causeway at 8 a.m., ready to show her rodent rival how a prediction is made.

While it was difficult to see where her beady little eyes went, organizers of the event declared she saw her shadow, indicating six more weeks of winter.

View image in full screen Lucy the Lobster predicted six more weeks of winter Thursday morning. Shelley Steeves/Global News

In what is perhaps a cruel turn of events for her lobster friends, Lucy’s prediction kicked off the Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl in Barrington, which is considered the lobster capital of Canada.

Meanwhile, more than 300 kilometres away at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, the province’s most famous groundhog made a prediction of her own.

View image in full screen Andrew Morrison, veterinarian and manager at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, holds Shubenacadie Sam. Amber Fryday/Global News

Emerging from her burrow butt-first, Shubenacadie Sam wandered around her enclosure for a few moments before organizers declared she had seen her shadow.

The event was closed to visitors for the past two years due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. A storm also cancelled the event in 2020.

“It’s great that we’re able to gather for this tradition again,” Andrew Morrison, manager and veterinarian at the wildlife park, told the crowd gathered there in the cold morning air.

Sam is the first groundhog in North America to make a prediction due to the province’s Atlantic time zone.