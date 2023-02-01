As Lethbridge post secondary schools kickoff Black History Month events, international students reflect on how the schools’ communities have evolved and diversified.

Maleeka Thomas is a University of Lethbridge student and the international rep for the students union. She moved here from Jamaica and says the transition took some time.

“People are a little bit weary when you have an accent, so I remember on my first day in class everyone was looking at me like, ‘Who’s that girl.’ That was back in 2019, so we have grown, our university campus has become way more diverse,” said Thomas.

Thomas was one of the guest speakers at the U of L’s kickoff to Black History Month. She said opportunities like this are important to help build an inclusive community.

“I do experience a little bit of micro aggression and racism in Lethbridge, but despite that, the community here and the university is very welcoming,” added Thomas.

Martha Mathurin-Moe is the executive director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the U of L. She said this year the school is seeing its highest number of international students on campus and events like this give students a chance to engage and explore everyone’s unique backgrounds.

“I’m hoping that they engage, learn, unlearn, ask questions, be critical — but it’s also a space for doing it in a safe way,” said Mathurin-Moe.

Lethbridge College is also taking part in celebrating Black History Month. Jojo Kariuki with the Lethbridge College Students Association said taking the time to reflect on black history isn’t always easy, but it’s important.

“I feel like Black History Month opens a great opportunity for learning, a great opportunity for acceptance and acknowledgement. So, over the years, over the days, over the hours, every minute, take a moment to learn something new so learning about our history — however much it’s brutal and bitter — it’s still worth it. It’s history,” said Kariuki.

Organizers from both the U of L and the college encourage everyone to celebrate and learn about black history and the black community beyond just one month of the year.