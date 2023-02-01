Menu

Canada

Saskatoon nurses push for safer parking for hospital staff after reports of assault

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 7:37 pm
The Service Employees' International Union (SEIU) have launched a petition calling for safer parking conditions after several Saskatchewan nurses reported being harassed on their way to work. View image in full screen
The Service Employees' International Union (SEIU) have launched a petition calling for safer parking conditions after several Saskatchewan nurses reported being harassed on their way to work. Devon Latchuk / Global News

The Service Employees’ International Union (SEIU) in Saskatchewan has launched a petition calling for safer parking conditions after several nurses reported being harassed on their way to work.

“We’ve had recent ones where nurses have been chased to their cars, where weapons have been drawn on registered nurses who are trying to get to their parking spot which unfortunately could be a significant distance from their workplace,” said Tracy Zambory, president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses.

The petition currently has more than 700 signatures supporting the safe parking initiative.

“We call on the Saskatchewan Health Authority to implement a Park & Ride shuttle service for employees at RUH, City Hospital and St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon as an interim measure until suitable onsite parking facilities can be constructed,” read the petition.

Zambory said that parking at the Saskatoon hospital has been an issue for years and not all of the employees are granted permanent spots.

“Some people tell me they have been waiting for a parking spot for over a decade.”

The SHA stated in a response to Global News that there are currently 1,340 staff parking stalls at Royal University Hospital, 595 at St. Paul’s and 523 at the City Hospital.

Zambory said that there has been a committee since March 2022 dedicated to discussing these issues with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and other stakeholders.

“We recently modified our site After Hours service to accommodate more employees with differing schedules,” said a spokesperson for the SHA. “SHA Protective Services offers to escort employees to their vehicles if they park off-site on the street.”

Zambory said that they are looking at several more options to keep the nurses safe.

“Public transport is one, or looking at a park-and-ride and safe rides where there are vehicles where the employee can make a phone call and get a ride,” Zambory said.

The SHA confirmed they are also looking at increasing the number of staff parking stalls and are open to exploring all options.

The next committee meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7 to discuss parking improvements.

“We are going to keep pushing forward for a much better plan when it comes to parking, when it comes to safety,” Zambory said.

