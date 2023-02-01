Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Enbridge pitches natural gas pipeline across east Hamilton to aid green steel making initiative

By Ken Mann Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 6:16 pm
Hamilton's ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel mill in Hamilton Ont. View image in full screen
Hamilton's ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel mill in Hamilton Ont. Lucas Oleniuk / Getty Images

Enbridge Gas has outlined plans before city councillors for a new 14-kilometre pipeline to support ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s transition to green steel making.

The 12-inch pipe would run north-south across Hamilton, primarily alongside Centennial Parkway.

Enbridge says it’s proposal still requires public consultation, an environmental assessment and Ontario Energy Board approval.

The pipeline is meant to be operational by the end of 2025, and is meant to meet the increased demand for natural gas at ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s Burlington Street plant, until greener alternatives such as hydrogen become viable at a larger scale.

Read more: Ontario NDP submits fresh evidence to integrity commissioner in Greenbelt investigation

Read next: ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor arrested, accused of running sex cult, abusing young girls

“This is a significant increase in load, and the existing infrastructure cannot meet that demand,” Enbridge’s Murray Costello told Hamilton’s general issues committee on Wednesday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

While stressing that he sees the business case, Ancaster Coun. Craig Cassar says he has mixed feelings about the proposal.

“This council has declared a climate emergency so any effort to reduce emissions should be lauded,” said Cassar, but he added that building any new natural gas infrastructure “could be seen as going in the wrong direction.”

Dofasco plans to fully switch from coal to electric arc furnaces in its Hamilton steelmaking by 2028, as it works towards an eventual goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“We are working with Enbridge and other partners on the possibility on hydrogen,” said ArcelorMittal Dofasco spokesperson Tony Valeri.

“At the scale that we require, we could start to see that somewhere beyond 2030.”

Click to play video: 'Conservatives grill Trudeau on former McKinsey head connection ahead of committee appearance'
Conservatives grill Trudeau on former McKinsey head connection ahead of committee appearance
Advertisement
HamiltonHamilton newsCity of HamiltonOntario Energy Boardnatural gas pipelineEnbridge GasArcelorMittal DofascoCentennial Parkwaygreen steel making
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers