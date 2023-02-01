RCMP investigate ‘targeted’ Quadra Island homicide

See more sharing options

The B.C. RCMP is appealing for information as it works to solve a “targeted” homicide on Quadra Island.

Officers conducting a wellness check at a Quadra Island home on Jan. 16 found an 39-year-old woman dead inside, Mounties said in a Wednesday media release.

RCMP and forensics specialists determined the death was criminal in nature, and engaged the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

“Investigators believe this incident was targeted,” Cpl. Alex Bérubé said in the release.

“The incident was isolated and investigators do not believe there are any further risk to the public. The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 250-380-6211.