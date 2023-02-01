Ozzy Osbourne cancels all shows, is too ‘physically weak’ to tour

It’s a sad day for rockers everywhere: Legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his upcoming tour due to his declining health.
In a statement released Wednesday, Osbourne, 74, wrote that he “is not physically capable” of the travel necessary for his U.K. and Europe tour dates scheduled for later this year.
“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” Osbourne wrote. “As you may all know, four years ago this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage.
Read more: Alec Baldwin officially charged for ‘reckless acts’ leading to shooting on ‘Rust’ set
Read next: Longtime CBC journalist, editor dead after random assault in Toronto
“My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak.”
The former Black Sabbath frontman wrote he’s upset at “the thought of disappointing my fans.” The singer said his team is working on a way for Osbourne to perform without having to travel from city to city.
“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he said.
Osbourne’s tour, called the No More Tours II, was announced in 2017. It was postponed in 2019 to allow the singer to recover from his spinal injury.
The No More Tours II was set to begin in Helsinki, Finland in May.
Read more: Priscilla Presley contests validity of Lisa Marie Presley’s will
Read next: Boy picks shipping container for hide-and-seek, ends up 2,500 km from home
In September 2022, Osbourne released his 13th solo album, Patient Number 9. The album is nominated for a 2023 Grammy for Best Rock Album. The lead single, also called Patient Number 9, features the late Jeff Beck, who died earlier this month. The song is up for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance at the Grammys.
The track Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi) is also nominated for a Grammy for Best Metal Performance.
Comments