Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2023 11:51 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ

Losses in the energy sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading as it fell more than 100 points, while U.S. markets also fell ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision this afternoon.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 104.18 points at 20,663.20.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite gains 200 points Tuesday, U.S. markets also up

Read next: Boy picks shipping container for hide-and-seek, ends up 2,500 km from home

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 256.31 points at 33,829.73. The S&P 500 index was down 12.01 points at 4,064.59, while the Nasdaq composite was down 28.03 points at 11,556.52.

Trending Now

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.02 cents US compared with 74.91 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was down 69 cents at US$78.18 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was up US$1.40 at US$1,946.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down eight cents at US$4.15 a pound.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetsx s&pNorth American Stock Market
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers