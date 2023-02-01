Menu

Canada

Man, woman killed after 2-vehicle crash on Route 105 in Quebec’s Outaouais region

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 10:01 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: February 1, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: February 1, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Wednesday February 1, 2023

A man and a woman were killed in a two-vehicle collision in Quebec’s Outaouais region that also left two other people seriously injured Tuesday evening.

The MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police were called around 7 p.m. to the scene on Route 105 in the Farrellton sector in La Pêche, about 30 kilometres north of downtown Gatineau.

Police say the man and woman who were killed were in the same car. The two people who were taken to hospital with serious injuries were in another vehicle.

Limited services at Quebec auto insurance board leaves driver without car

Scientist says most Bigfoot sightings boil down to this simple explanation

“The cause and circumstances of this collision are currently unknown,” police said in a statement on social media.

Route 105 was closed in both directions between Woods and Pritchard roads. The area reopened to traffic around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

An investigation is underway.

with files from The Canadian Press

