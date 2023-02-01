$31 million Lotto Max ticket sold in New Waterford, record prize for N.S. 

Send this page to someone via email

Atlantic Lottery is looking for the lucky winner of the Jan. 31 Lotto Max jackpot.

In a release, it said the winning ticket — worth $31 million — was sold in New Waterford, N.S.

It asked people to check their tickets.

According to the Lotto Max website, the winning numbers are 02, 06, 16, 23, 40, 41, and 48, with the bonus number being 31.

This ticket is the largest lottery win ever in Nova Scotia and the Maritimes, according to Atlantic Lottery spokesperson Greg Weston. He noted the largest prize ever won in Atlantic Canada was $60 million in Newfoundland and Labrador in February 2018.

“Handing out giant cheques is the most exciting thing we do at Atlantic Lottery and when it’s for a prize this big it definitely turns the excitement up to a whole new level,” Weston said in a statement.

He said they can’t confirm the win or identify the winners or store location until they have seen the winning ticket, and ticketholders must go through a confirmation process.