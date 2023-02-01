Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

$31 million Lotto Max ticket sold in New Waterford, record prize for N.S. 

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 7:48 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario man wins major Lotto Max twice in a month for grand total of $1.8M'
Ontario man wins major Lotto Max twice in a month for grand total of $1.8M
Ryan Othman from Brampton has won the lottery twice in the span of a few weeks. He won the big Lotto Max prize on Jan. 17, three weeks after another initial win, making his grand total winnings more than $1.8 million.

Atlantic Lottery is looking for the lucky winner of the Jan. 31 Lotto Max jackpot.

In a release, it said the winning ticket — worth $31 million — was sold in New Waterford, N.S.

It asked people to check their tickets.

According to the Lotto Max website, the winning numbers are 02, 06, 16, 23, 40, 41, and 48, with the bonus number being 31.

Read more: Ontario man ‘on top of the world’ after 2 major Lotto Max wins in a month

Read next: Scientist says most Bigfoot sightings boil down to this simple explanation

This ticket is the largest lottery win ever in Nova Scotia and the Maritimes, according to Atlantic Lottery spokesperson Greg Weston. He noted the largest prize ever won in Atlantic Canada was $60 million in Newfoundland and Labrador in February 2018.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Handing out giant cheques is the most exciting thing we do at Atlantic Lottery and when it’s for a prize this big it definitely turns the excitement up to a whole new level,” Weston said in a statement.

He said they can’t confirm the win or identify the winners or store location until they have seen the winning ticket, and ticketholders must go through a confirmation process.

Lotto MaxLottery winLottery TicketLotto Max jackpotnew waterfordAtlantic LotteryLotto max winning ticketLottery winner New WaterfordLotto Max Cape Breton winnerLotto Max New Waterford
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers