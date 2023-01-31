COVID-19: HKPR reports 4 new hospitalizations, 4 new outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports no new COVID-19 deaths and four new hospitalizations over the past week.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday reported the following data covering Jan. 22 to Jan. 28 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County:

(Note: The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.)

Active lab-confirmed cases: 79 — up from 75 reported on Jan. 24 but down from 85 reported on Jan. 17. Among the 79 active lab-confirmed cases, 42 are in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 15 are in Northumberland County and five are in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 157 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — a death reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes has been removed since the Jan. 24 update. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 93 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 10 in Haliburton County and 53 in Northumberland County.

Hospitalized cases: There were four new hospitalizations and no new intensive care admission since the Jan. 24 update. There were 257 hospitalized cases in 2022 and a total of 464 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There were 40 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five inpatients with COVID-19 around noontime Tuesday.

COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for one patient.

Cumulative cases: 317 so far in 2023. There were 7,815 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 12,439 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes leads 2023 totals with 181 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 33 lab-confirmed cases in 2023.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks declared over the past week:

County Estates Retirement Home in Lindsay: Facility wide outbreak declared Jan. 31.

in Lindsay: Facility wide outbreak declared Jan. 31. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 30.

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 30. Christian Horizons group home in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 25.

group home in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 25. Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 24 on the rehab unit.

Other active outbreaks:

Legion Village Supported Independent Living in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17 Fenelon Court long-term care (Balsam Unit): Declared Dec. 30, 2022.

Outbreaks recently declared over: