Crime

1 person in custody after baby taken to hospital with serious injuries in Markham: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 5:17 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

A baby has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and one person is in custody in Markham, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a hotel on Woodbine Avenue and Highway 7 at around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a baby was located with serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

According to police, a man was taken into custody.

“There is no threat to public safety,” police said in the tweet.

More to come…

