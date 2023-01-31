1 person in custody after baby taken to hospital with serious injuries in Markham: police

A baby has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and one person is in custody in Markham, Ont., police say.
York Regional Police said officers were called to a hotel on Woodbine Avenue and Highway 7 at around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said a baby was located with serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.
According to police, a man was taken into custody.
“There is no threat to public safety,” police said in the tweet.
More to come…
