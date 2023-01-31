N.S. man hopes to cross Canada on a vintage 3-wheeler ATV to honour best friend

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man is trying to make his way across Canada on a vintage three-wheel ATV, hoping to break a world record while also honouring his best friend.

“I know that right now he is with me on my back and he is pushing me forward and keeping me motivated,” said Matthew Webb, who is travelling across Canada on a 1984 big red 200es.

He started in 100 Mile House, B.C. earlier this month, and so far has travelled more than 2,805 kilometres to Whiteshell Provincial Park in Manitoba. His final destination is back home at the Sunset Inlet campground located in Musquodoboit, N.S.

Webb said he is raising memorial funds for his friend Anthony Dawson, who passed away from a motorcycle accident in 2021. He is also raising funds for Nova Scotia’s Bikers Down Society, which provides financial supports for injured bikers.

Webb named his trike Britanny and plans to drive it more than 13,000 kim across Canada alone in the bitter cold.

“I am just trying to keep myself motivated to stay on the bike and keep on gaining kilometres.”

David Perron, owner of Betula Lake resort in Seven Sisters Falls, Man., said he met Webb as he passed through Manitoba’s Whiteshell Provincial Park this past week.

“To drive a trike across Canada — that is something else. To try to break the Guinness World record of 13,500 kilometres — you’ve got to be crazy,” Perron said.

“Everything about him, something tells me that he is going to be able to do it,” he said.

As Webb makes his way toward northern Ontario, he said he hopes to make it back home to Nova Scotia before the end of February.

“I think about Anthony and how, if he were still alive, he would be on the second bike with me doing this for sure.”

He said good old “Brittany” hasn’t failed him yet.

“I am just going to keep on dumping the oil into her and she will get me home.”