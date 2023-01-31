Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rogers-Shaw deal: Champagne says ‘public interest’ key as former deadline arrives

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'Rogers-Shaw deal future uncertain as feds deny spectrum transfer'
Rogers-Shaw deal future uncertain as feds deny spectrum transfer
The federal government says it will not approve the wholesale transfer of wireless spectrum licences from Shaw to Rogers, threatening the proposed merger of the two telecommunications giants unless new conditions are met – Oct 25, 2022

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says delivering lower wireless prices for Canadians is his priority in weighing final approvals for the proposed merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc.

“My role is to protect public interest,” he told reporters on his way into a Liberal cabinet meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday.

“I’ll be rendering a decision in due course and certainly making sure that whatever decision is in the best interests of Canadians and that the decision will help to bring down prices here in Canada.”

His comments come on Jan. 31 — the previous deadline for the blockbuster $26-billion deal to close.

But the companies extended that deadline Monday to Feb. 17 as they await Champagne’s decision.

The current version of the deal, which was first announced in March 2021 but has evolved significantly in response to antitrust concerns, would now see Quebecor’s Videotron acquire Shaw’s Freedom Mobile wireless division and all associated spectrum licences from the company.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Rogers-Shaw deal clears major hurdle after Competition Tribunal rules in favour

Read next: West Edmonton Mall closes Mindbender indoor roller-coaster

This move, which would expand Videotron’s presence into Western Canada as Rogers and Shaw merge to become Canada’s No. 2 telecom provider, would promote competition in the wireless industry rather than diminish it, advocates argue.

Trending Now

Others, including the Competition Bureau, have argued that the move would increase concentration and hurt Canadian consumers in the long run.

The Competition Tribunal signed off on the proposed merger on Dec. 30, 2022 and a week ago the Federal Court of Appeal shot down the bureau’s application to get the decision overturned. Champagne said Tuesday he was still reviewing the federal court’s decision.

The minister also suggested that a growing national role for Videotron was imperative for the deal going forward. He reiterated previous conditions that he had placed on the deal, including that there would be “no flipping” of the spectrum licences and that Videotron would have to expand the low prices offered in the Quebec market to Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

“We have long held in Canada that we want to have better prices, more competition, and the best way to achieve that is to have a fourth national player,” Champagne said.

“All that is to say to Canadians who are watching, I have your back. I’m looking at what we can do to have better prices in Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Telecommunications ‘need more competition,’ Poilievre says after Rogers-Shaw deal clears hurdle'
Telecommunications ‘need more competition,’ Poilievre says after Rogers-Shaw deal clears hurdle
RogersFrancois-Philippe ChampagneShawRogers communicationsShaw CommunicationstelecomFreedom MobileVideotronRogers Shaw mergerrogers shawCanada telecom industry
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers