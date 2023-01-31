Menu

Sports

Brantford considers relocation agreement with OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 10:27 am

The Hamilton Bulldogs are a step away from moving to Brantford for the next three seasons amid a major renovation set for FirstOntario Centre in the fall.

In a release on Tuesday, the city of Brantford revealed talks with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) franchise for an agreement which would not only relocate the team but involve a renaming and investment for upgrades to the city’s Civic Centre.

A proposal, to be considered by Brantford councillors in a meeting on Feb. 7, calls for an estimated $7.5 million in upgrades to the city’s arena — with the bulk of the spend from the Bulldogs.

A staff report is recommending council approve the move and renovations be funded via a casino reserve fund.

The current capacity of the Brantford and District Civic Centre, built in 1967, is 3,000 seats.

The “Brantford Bulldogs” would begin play in 2023 for a three-year term, with an additional three one-year renewals, according to the proposal.

“Brantford is growing rapidly, and would benefit tremendously from an upgraded premier multi-use event venue in the downtown to serve existing residents and attract new ones,” said Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis in a release.

