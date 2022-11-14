Hamilton Bulldogs owner ‘shocked’ team will need new home for two seasons amid FirstOntario reno

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs is expressing surprise that renovations to First Ontario Centre will mean the team will need to find a new home for two seasons.

In a letter to fans on Sunday, Michael Andlauer touched on the rehabilitation of a FirstOntario Centre and recent news that development changes have affected the scope of the project.

He insists he was previously told renovations would occur in a manner that would allow hockey to continue.

“I had hoped, however, to have the opportunity to speak to you first with this shocking and unexpected news and come to you with a solution to the short-term location change,” Andlauer said in his letter.

“Unfortunately, other parties had different plans and chose to share the news prematurely.”

Work on the arena is now expected to take about 20 months, according to a Hamilton Spectator post on Saturday, which says both the Bulldogs and Hamilton Honey Badgers were told Friday they will have to seek alternative accommodations for almost two seasons while upgrades are completed.

The changes mean the 2023-24 season and much of the 2024-25 season will be lost.

Previously, a spokesperson with Hamilton Urban Precinct Entertainment Group (HUPEG) partner and director of the arena project told Global News in July the potential timeline for the start of development would be June or July of 2023 with the hope of reopening by the fall of 2024.

Recent additions to the design include a completely reimagined facade with a massive concourse on the ground floor stretching around the arena instead of the stairs now seen when entering the building.

Initially, the group planned on “staging” the project, allowing for some work in the summer with a pause in the fall to allow its clients, like the Hamilton Bulldogs and Toronto Rock, to finish their seasons.

Andlauer said he will keep the community up to date over the coming weeks in a search for a new home arena which is now a franchise priority.

“I know that we can find a solution that is convenient for our Bulldogs community and allows our players to continue with great Bulldogs hockey,” Andlauer said.