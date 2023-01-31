Teen suffers serious injuries after struck by SUV in Grimsby, Ont.

See more sharing options

Niagara police say they are investigating a collision in Grimsby, Ont. that sent a teen to hospital on Monday morning.

Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries after the incident on Livingston Avenue at Brierwood Avenue just before 8 a.m.

She was later rushed to an out-of-region hospital.

The 17-year-old female driver of the black H3 Hummer SUV that hit the girl, remained at the scene.

The District School Board of Niagara confirmed Monday night the 14-year-old was a student at West Niagara High School.

Police are seeking witnesses and anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.