Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Teen suffers serious injuries after struck by SUV in Grimsby, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 8:10 am
One person is dead and another person is in hospital in critical condition after a crash between an ATV and a minivan in West Lincoln. View image in full screen
One person is dead and another person is in hospital in critical condition after a crash between an ATV and a minivan in West Lincoln. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara police say they are investigating a collision in Grimsby, Ont. that sent a teen to hospital on Monday morning.

Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries after the incident on Livingston Avenue at Brierwood Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Read more: Residential fire on Dundurn Street in Hamilton that caused $500K in damage ‘deemed suspicious’

Read next: Marilyn Manson accused of raping underage girl in new lawsuit

She was later rushed to an out-of-region hospital.

The 17-year-old female driver of the black H3 Hummer SUV that hit the girl, remained at the scene.

Trending Now

The District School Board of Niagara confirmed Monday night the 14-year-old was a student at West Niagara High School.

Police are seeking witnesses and anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Answering with AI: How ChatGPT is shaking up online information searches'
Answering with AI: How ChatGPT is shaking up online information searches

 

 

Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara RegionNiagara policeMotor Vehicle CollisionGrimsbyPedestrain Hitlivingston avenuebrierwood avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers