Teen suffers serious injuries after struck by SUV in Grimsby, Ont.

Niagara police say they are investigating a collision in Grimsby, Ont. that sent a teen to hospital on Monday morning.
Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries after the incident on Livingston Avenue at Brierwood Avenue just before 8 a.m.
Read more: Residential fire on Dundurn Street in Hamilton that caused $500K in damage ‘deemed suspicious’
Read next: Marilyn Manson accused of raping underage girl in new lawsuit
She was later rushed to an out-of-region hospital.
The 17-year-old female driver of the black H3 Hummer SUV that hit the girl, remained at the scene.
The District School Board of Niagara confirmed Monday night the 14-year-old was a student at West Niagara High School.
Police are seeking witnesses and anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments