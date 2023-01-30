Menu

Canada

B.C. lynx caught on camera playing with rope swing

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 6:04 pm
B.C. lynx captured on camera playing with rope swing in Trail backyard
WATCH: Global News viewer Kimberly Heppner captured a cute video of a lynx playing with the rope swing at her West Kootenay home.

A Trail B.C. resident had an unusual visitor in their backyard last week.

Kimberly Heppner looked out back and saw a lynx playing with the rope swing at her West Kootenay home.

The lynx can be seen pawing at the rope and occasionally chewing on it and chasing after it.

Heppner was able to record the encounter from her kitchen window.

According to the B.C. government, “lynxes occur over most of the province, but not on the coastal islands and only rarely in the wet forests west of the Coast Range and the Lower Mainland west of Hope.”

Trending Now

Lynxes are also solitary creatures and are active primarily at night.

Black bear captured playing with ball in Kitimat, B.C. yard
