Marilyn Manson accused of raping underage girl in horrific new lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed against Marilyn Manson alleges that the rocker sexually assaulted an underage girl multiple times on his tour bus and threatened to kill her family if she told anyone about it.

The woman — who filed the suit anonymously under the name Jane Doe — claims that Manson (whose real name is Brian Warner) assaulted and raped her many times over the course of four years, from 1995 to 1999.

The woman, who is now 44, also brought claims against the shock rocker’s former record labels, Interscope Music and Nothing Records, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in New York’s Nassau County Supreme Court.

She alleges that the labels knew about Manson’s abusive nature and “celebrated and promoted (it) for their collective financial gain,” reports USA Today.

The labels “were well aware of [Manson’s] obsession with child pornography and pedophilia and his desire to expose children across America to sexual themes,” the suit charges.

“This lawsuit goes beyond the named predator and targets the record labels that packaged and profited from their artist’s criminal behavior, and it is an indictment of the music industry for maintaining a culture that celebrates, protects, and enables sexual predators,” Doe’s attorney, Karen Barth Menzies, said in a statement provided to USA Today.

According to the complaint, Doe first met Manson in 1995 outside a concert venue in Dallas, Texas. She, along with three other underage female fans, were waiting to meet the singer.

The musician allegedly asked them “what each of their ages were, what grades in school they were in, and where their parents were at the time,” before inviting Jane Doe “and one of the other younger girls onto the tour bus,” reports Pitchfork.

On the bus, the lawsuit reads, “Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff (Jane Doe), who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration.”

The lawsuit continues, “One of the band members watched Defendant Warner sexually assault Plaintiff. Plaintiff was in pain, scared, upset, humiliated and confused. After he was done, Defendant Warner laughed at her. Plaintiff is informed and thereon alleges that all of the sexually abusive and harassing conduct alleged herein was done to satisfy Defendant Warner’s own prurient sexual desires. Then Defendant Warner demanded Plaintiff to ‘get the f— off of my bus’ and threatened Plaintiff that, if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family.”

The suit continues, reports Pitchfork, saying that after the alleged assault, Manson’s manager gave Doe Manson’s contact information and urged her to “stay in touch.” Manson, it is alleged, began calling Doe at home, “soliciting Plaintiff to send explicit sexual photos of her and her friends to his fan club, Satan’s Bakesale.”

The suit goes on to detail other descriptions of alleged abuse, including another sexual assault on his tour bus in 1995, as well as multiple instances of sexual coercion and abuse in 1999, when Doe was 19 years old.

In 2021, women began to come forward with allegations of abuse against Manson, including his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood.

View image in full screen Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood are pictured in 2006. John Shearer/WireImage

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote on Instagram at the time, although it appears the post has now been deleted. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.

“I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Shortly after Wood’s post, Manson was dropped by his record label. Several other women came forward with similar allegations and at least four of them filed lawsuits. Two of the lawsuits were dismissed, and just last week a settlement was reached on another.

Manson has also filed a defamation lawsuit against Wood and her girlfriend, Ilma Gore, accusing the pair of fabricating sexual abuse allegations to ruin his reputation.

If you think someone is being abused, here is some information on supporting them and additional information on safety planning.

If you think someone is abusive to their partner, here is a list of resources to help.

Are you experiencing abuse? Here’s how to get help