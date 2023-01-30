Police investigating deaths of 2 people found inside Saint John home

Saint John police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found inside a home on Red Head Road on Monday morning.
Police say they were called at 8:13 a.m. for medical assistance at a residence on Red Head Road.
In a news release, Saint John Police say a man and woman were found dead inside the home.
“The Major Crime Unit, Forensic Services and the Coroner’s office were called to investigate,” the release notes.
The deaths of both people are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 506-648-3333 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
