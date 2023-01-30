Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police investigating deaths of 2 people found inside Saint John home

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: January 30'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: January 30
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

Saint John police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found inside a home on Red Head Road on Monday morning.

Police say they were called at 8:13 a.m. for medical assistance at a residence on Red Head Road.

Read more: Saint John Police Force seized $250,000 in drugs in 90 days - staff sergeant

Read next: Annie Wersching: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Picard,’ ’24’ actor dead at 45

In a news release, Saint John Police say a man and woman were found dead inside the home.

Trending Now

“The Major Crime Unit, Forensic Services and the Coroner’s office were called to investigate,” the release notes.

The deaths of both people are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 506-648-3333 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
Saint JohnSudden DeathSaint John policeMajor Crime UnitRed Head RoadSaint John Police Major Crime UnitSaint John sudden death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers