Crime

Maidstone, Sask. RCMP looking for suspect in sexual assault case involving a child

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 1:53 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Maidstone RCMP are looking for a suspect in relation to a sexual assault on Sunday. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A young girl under the age of 10 was sexually assaulted on Sunday in Lashburn, Sask. and Maidstone RCMP said they are on the hunt for the suspect.

Police say the incident happened at the Lashburn Sportsplex in a dressing room at the rink, between noon and 1:30 p.m. that day.

Officers say the suspect, a man described as being in his 40s with dark hair, clean-shaven and wearing a black jacket, has yet to be found, and a significant investigation is underway to find him.

“We want to assure the public that we are dedicating all possible resources to this investigation. Members of the public can help progress this investigation by reporting all information about this incident, and by contacting us if you took any photos or videos in the lobby of the Lashburn Sportsplex between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29,” Maidstone RCMP Sgt. Jolyne Harrison said. “We are also interested in any home security footage that captures the roadway in the arena area, from the same timeframe.

“We want parents and guardians to be aware of this incident and the suspect’s description, so they can take safety precautions and have conversations with children about it, as they deem appropriate.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800.

