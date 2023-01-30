Peterborough health unit extends drug poisoning alert following spike in overdoses

Send this page to someone via email

A spike in drug poisonings has prompted Peterborough health officials to extend a drug poisoning alert in the area.

According to Peterborough Public Health, there were 18 drug-related poisonings that required 911 first responders from Wednesday, Jan. 25 to Sunday, Jan. 29. The drug poisonings occurred in Peterborough city and county.

The health unit says the opiate product has an increased level of toxicity.

“We continue to monitor drug-related data and urge members of the community to take precautions,” the health unit stated Monday morning. “Peterborough Public Health is reminding the public that street drugs may be cut or mixed with toxic substances. Beware that using even a small amount of drug can be fatal.”

Monday’s alert extension stems from an alert issued on Jan. 26, which was the second one issued in January. In that alert, the health unit cautions of three blue substances being purchased as fentanyl and one white substance being mistaken for crack cocaine.

Overdose data

According to the health unit’s opioid harms portal, 59 people died from suspected drug poisonings in 2022 — approximately one person every seven days. December 2022 had two deaths.

In 2022, there were 539 emergency department visits to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for drug poisonings.

For 911 calls for drug poisonings, there were 357 calls for service in 2022. Sixteen of the calls were in December. Of the calls, 63 per cent were for men, 66 per cent of them between the ages of 25 and 44.

Precautions

The health unit says anyone who uses drugs, or knows someone who does, should take the following precautions:

Don’t use drugs alone — visit the Consumption Treatment Services site at 220 Simcoe St. (open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily).

Test a small amount of drug before you use.

Avoid mixing drugs or sharing drugs.

Avoid using damaged or modified pipes/needles.

If you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) virtual safe consumption at 1-888-668-NORS (6677), or call a friend.

Ensure that emergency services can be contacted in the event of an overdose.

Keep a naloxone kit on hand. You can get a kit at most pharmacies and needle-exchange sites. To find out how to access naloxone visit peterboroughpublichealth.ca and search for “opioids” or find its Accessing Naloxone pdf here.

Use the health unit’s Drug Reporting Tool to anonymously report overdose incidents and harms in the community. Under Canada’s Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, anyone who seeks medical help for themselves or for someone else who has overdosed will not be charged for possessing or using drugs for personal use.

If you suspect an individual is experiencing a drug poisoning, give naloxone. This may improve breathing, but may not help the individual regain consciousness. It is important to call 911, and continue to monitor breathing until medical help arrives.