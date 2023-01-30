Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner rejects public advances from senior Liberals

Send this page to someone via email

An audacious attempt by a number of Ontario Liberal Party figures to pry Mike Schreiner away from the Green Party of Ontario appears to be dead in the water.

An open letter signed by a number of senior Liberal figures — including former candidates, cabinet ministers and activists — urged the Green Party of Ontario Leader to abandon his post and run to head the Liberals instead.

“All of us have followed your career and the clarity of purpose that you have shown in your political life is an inspiring contrast to the cynicism that dominates our politics today,” the letter reads.

“That is why we are taking this unprecedented step — to reach outside our ranks to urge you, the leader of another party — to join the Ontario Liberals and run for our party’s leadership.”

Story continues below advertisement

But Schreiner, who has made history as the first Green MPP in the province’s history, has brushed off the approach.

“It’s a no,” a spokesperson for the Ontario Greens told Global News.

Schreiner’s background advocating for climate-first politics is a key reason the collection of Liberal figures say they want to see him at the top of their party.

“Climate change is a defining issue of our time,” the letter said. “And on this — as on any other matter relating to the environment — you speak with both passion and authority.”

They referenced controversial Ford government policies to allow development in parts of the Greenbelt, reduce the power of conservation authorities and lower development fees as issues that required strong opposition.

Politics as usual isn’t working for Ontarians anymore. That’s why a group of @OntLiberal folks and I sent a letter to @MikeSchreiner this am, asking him to run for Leader of the OLP. You can read the letter here. /1 #DraftMikeSchreiner #onpoli pic.twitter.com/tK8sGUQbSt — Kate Graham (@KateMarieGraham) January 29, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The letter, however, was met with scorn and anger from other Ontario Liberals and with ridicule from opponents of the party.

Nate Erskine-Smith, Liberal MP for Beaches-East York who is considering a run for provincial leader, said that the party doesn’t need “gimmicks, open letters and Hail Marys” to solve its issues.

“That kind of change has to come from within,” he said.

Another potential leadership hopeful Ted Hsu said the letter, while “unprecedented”, went “too far afield” in search of a candidate for Liberal leader.

“I don’t think the next Liberal Leader should come from the leader of another party,” Hsu told Global News., adding that the move would be “very strange” to voters.

Other Liberal party stalwarts called the letter an “insult” the those who have signaled their intent to run and that the authors of the letter should be “ashamed of themselves.”

Interim Liberal leaders John Fraser, who has vowed to remain neutral in the race, characterized the letter as a means to “express an opinion.”

“I don’t think it says anything other than we’re an open party. Like no one’s raining down on them, I’m not raining down these people because they suggested this,” Fraser said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Liberals, who governed Ontario for 15 years consecutively until 2018, were roundly defeated when Doug Ford won his first term as Ontario’s premier.

Under incumbent Kathleen Wynne, the Liberals lost official party status as Ford’s Progressive Conservatives swept to win 76 of the Ontario legislature’s 124 seats. At the next election, Steven Del Duca failed to win back official party status or his own riding, and yielded just seven seats in the process.

The parameters for the next Ontario Liberal leader — a position some want Schreiner to run for — have not been set.

A recent report recommended the party review its leadership process, something interim leader John Fraser has said the party will be doing.

Based on what it hears in these upcoming consultations, the party will propose constitutional amendments at its annual general meeting in March, and only after the process for the leadership vote is established will the party set about deciding on dates and rules of entry for leadership contenders, Fraser said.

It means the party is unlikely to have a new leader anytime soon.

Asked whether the letter could damage the party in the eyes of the public, Fraser said the Ontario Liberals are expected to pay off their election debt this year and is expecting hundreds to attend a leadership convention in March.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t need to worry about us. We’re doing just fine,” Fraser said.

— with files from The Canadian Press