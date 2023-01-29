Wanted driver attempts to flee from police, crashes into tree: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a wanted driver attempted to flee from them and crashed into a tree.

On Sunday, at 12:27 a.m. an officer saw what they say is a known-wanted man driving an SUV in the 100 block of Alfred Avenue.

The police unit pulled in front of the SUV with emergency lighting activated in an attempt to stop it.

Then police say the driver immediately tried to reverse but could not put the vehicle in gear, causing the engine to rev at high RPM.

Officers then got out of their vehicle and gave numerous loud commands to the driver. However, the driver then placed the SUV in drive and accelerated toward them.

Police say this caused both officers to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Then the driver crashed into a tree and ran away.

Police then chased him through the snow. During the foot pursuit, he tossed an item that police say was later found to be a BB air pistol, designed to look like a Taurus PT92 handgun.

Officers caught up with the suspect near Harry Lazarenko (Redwood) Bridge, at which point he became combative and resisted arrest.

After a short struggle, officers were able to gain control and take him into custody.

Then police say a search of the man and the SUV led to the seizure of two ounces of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $1,200) and $4,590 in cash.

Consequently, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged and he has been detained.