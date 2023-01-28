First-ever BCHL Pride Night held in Coquitlam, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A major milestone was reached Friday night as the first-ever British Columbia Hockey League Pride Night was held in Coquitlam.

More than 900 fans were in attendance, showing their support for the event and the Coquitlam Express, team officials said.

The Coquitlam Express sent their fans home happy with a decisive victory over the Cowichan Valley Capitals 6-2.

More importantly, Tali Campbell, the Coquitlam Express chief operating officer and general manager, said seeing the community’s support for the event and team is encouraging for future events.

“It’s a night that we get to show our love for everyone in the community,” he said. “It’s big for us as the largest sports team in the Tri-Cities to be very clear everyone is accepted here. Tonight is about acceptance, love, and inclusion while enjoying some great hockey.”

The Express will be heading to Chilliwack on Sunday to take on the Chiefs for a 5 p.m. puck drop.