Crime

Winnipeg police seize guns, drugs from 2 homes on Friday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 28, 2023 2:22 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office. Winnipeg police have charged a second person in the surveillance of a Manitoba judge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office. Winnipeg police have charged a second person in the surveillance of a Manitoba judge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. SDV

Winnipeg police say they seized drugs and guns from two separate homes, on Friday, one in the city and one in St. Anne, Manitoba.

In Januaray, police entered into an investigation involcing trafficking of cocaine in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue in Winnipeg and on Dawson Road in St. Anne.

Officers used a search warrant at the Alfred Ave home which police say resulted in the seizure of the following items:

  • 6.7 ounces of cocaine (estimated street value of $10,000)
  • 100 percocet pills (estimated street value of $1,500)
  • $17,995 cash
  • Approximately $25,000 worth of contraband cigarettes
  • A mobile phone
  • A scale
  • Drug packaging materials
Meanwhile, a search warrant was also used at the Dawson Road residence by the RCMP and police say the following items were seized:

  • A .22 calibre rifle with two loaded magazines
  • A loaded .22 calibre revolver (with several spent rounds)
  • A 30-06 pump-action rifle
  • A loaded .22 calibre rifle
  • Various .22 calibre rounds
  • A pellet rifle
  • A compound bow with arrows
  • A mobile phone
  • 5 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $500)
  • Scales
  • Score Sheets
  • Drug packaging materials

Consequently, a 41-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman from St. Anne have been arrested and charged.

The man has been detained in custody while the female has been released on an appearance notice.

