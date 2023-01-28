Two New Brunswickers in their 20s killed in single-vehicle crash overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Two people in their 20s died in a car crash near Pont-Landry, N.B.

In a Saturday release, police said the single-vehicle crash occurred near George Road, just after 3 a.m.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle, and rolled over several times,” police said, adding that both people in the car were ejected from it.

A 21-year-old woman from Tracadie died at the scene, while a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said Route 160 was closed for about four hours with crews at the scene, but has since reopened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, it said.