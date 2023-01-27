Grand River Conservation Authority chair, vice-chair return for another term

See more sharing options

Guelph-Eramosa Mayor Chris White will return as chair of the Grand River Conservation Authority.

North Dumfries Mayor Sue Foxton will also be back as vice-chair.

Both White and Foxton were acclaimed to their respective positions for another term at Friday’s GRCA Board of Directors General Membership meeting.

White has been a member of the GRCA Board since 2014, Foxton since 2015.

In a statement, White says he is looking forward to provide consistency in leadership to the board, and focus on working with all levels of government.

Foxton says she is eager to continue the GRCA’s relationship with provincial ministries.