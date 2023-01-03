Warning issued for Grand River water levels with rain in forecast for southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The Grand River Conservation Authority is warning that there will be an increase in river flows across the Grand River watershed as the southern portion of the province is expected to see heavy rainfall over the next day or two.

The agency says that although the ground is frozen, it is not expecting the rain to cause flooding, but also that the rivers in low-lying areas where floods generally occur will have to watch as rivers flow at a higher level.

It says it is using its reservoirs in an effort to reduce flooding downstream but says that the affected areas will see higher-than-normal water levels for a few days.

The GRCA says people should be cautious around riverbanks as they will be slippery while also noting that parents should keep kids and animals away from area waterways as well.

In addition, it warns residents to stay off the ice as the recent bout of warm weather has caused any ice that formed in December to weaken.

The GRCA also says that ice fishing has not opened in all of the conservation areas the agency manages.