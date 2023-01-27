Championship round set at Manitoba Scotties

Send this page to someone via email

The field has been chopped in half at the Manitoba Scotties in East St. Paul.

The original 12-team field was cut down to six rinks for Friday night’s start to the championship round.

Top seed Kaitlyn Lawes (Fort Rouge Curling Club) and her former skip, Jennifer Jones (St. Vital CC/Altona), both breezed through pool play with perfect records.

Third seed Abby Ackland (East St. Paul), Beth Peterson (Assiniboine Memorial CC), Lisa McLeod (Portage), and Darcy Robertson (Assiniboine Memorial CC) will also play on the weekend after finishing in a top-three position in their pool.

The only top-five seed who failed to advance out of pool play was fourth seed and 2014 champ Chelsea Carey, who finished last in her pool with just a 1-4 record.

The championship round begins later on Friday. All of the records carry over into the next round, and each team gets three more games to finish in the top three.

The foursome that finishes in top spot will get a berth directly to Sunday’s final, while it’ll be two versus three in the semifinals on Sunday morning.

Championship round standings

Kaitlyn Lawes (Fort Rouge CC) 5-0

Jennifer Jones (St. Vital CC/Altona) 5-0

Beth Peterson (Assiniboine Memorial CC) 4-1

Abby Ackland (East St. Paul) 3-2

Lisa McLeod (Portage) 3-2

Darcy Robertson (Assiniboine Memorial CC) 2-3