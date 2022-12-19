Carruthers curling team splits with third Jason Gunnlaugson

Reid Carruthers’ curling team and vice-skip Jason Gunnlaugson have split up.
The Manitoba team called the separation “a mutual parting of the ways” and said a search was underway for a replacement in a Twitter post Monday.
Carruthers, Gunnalugson and front-end players Derek Samagalski and Connor Njegovan formed a team in April.
Carruthers of Winnipeg is ranked ninth in the world in men’s curling by the World Curling Federation.
His team won $50,000 in the inaugural PointsBet Invitational in September, but their record in the first three Grand Slams this season was 4-9, and they fell short of the playoffs in two events.
