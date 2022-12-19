Carruthers curling team splits with third Jason Gunnlaugson

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Reid Carruthers’ curling team and vice-skip Jason Gunnlaugson have split up.

The Manitoba team called the separation “a mutual parting of the ways” and said a search was underway for a replacement in a Twitter post Monday.

Carruthers, Gunnalugson and front-end players Derek Samagalski and Connor Njegovan formed a team in April.

Carruthers of Winnipeg is ranked ninth in the world in men’s curling by the World Curling Federation.

His team won $50,000 in the inaugural PointsBet Invitational in September, but their record in the first three Grand Slams this season was 4-9, and they fell short of the playoffs in two events.

Story continues below advertisement