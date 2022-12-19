Menu

Sports

Carruthers curling team splits with third Jason Gunnlaugson

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 6:45 pm

Reid Carruthers’ curling team and vice-skip Jason Gunnlaugson have split up.

The Manitoba team called the separation “a mutual parting of the ways” and said a search was underway for a replacement in a Twitter post Monday.

Carruthers, Gunnalugson and front-end players Derek Samagalski and Connor Njegovan formed a team in April.

Read more: Kaitlyn Lawes moves to skip with new Manitoba-based team

Carruthers of Winnipeg is ranked ninth in the world in men’s curling by the World Curling Federation.

His team won $50,000 in the inaugural PointsBet Invitational in September, but their record in the first three Grand Slams this season was 4-9, and they fell short of the playoffs in two events.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

