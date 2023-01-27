Menu

Crime

Nail-making company in Kitchener fined $100,000 by Ministry of Labour

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 3:58 pm
THS Industries Ltd on Manitou Drive. View image in full screen
THS Industries Ltd on Manitou Drive. Google Maps

The Ministry of Labour has fined a Kitchener nail-making company and its CEO a total of $100,000 after it was discovered that machines the company was running were not up to safety standards.

In a release, the ministry says inspectors visited the THS Industries Inc plant on Manitou Drive on Dec. 22, 2022, after someone tipped the government off about safety concerns.

It noted that a number of safety issues were discovered at the plant, including unfixed access gates on several machines, workers operating inside access gates and safety gates being open while machines were in operation.

The release also says that “fixed guards had been removed around a significant number of nail-maker machines and at multiple locations on each machine.

The ministry says this could have resulted in serious injuries for those working on-site.

In addition to the fines, there is also a 25 per cent surcharge that is mandatory and is distributed to victims of crime.

The ministry says this is the third time the company has been sanctioned in the last six years.

