Belleville, Ont. construction project suspended due to on-site death

The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating a workplace death at a construction project in Belleville, Ont.

Full details of the incident have not been released, only that it happened on the 14th of January at a construction site in the Belleville industrial park on College Street East.

The name and age of the deceased have not been released. Work at the construction site has been stopped while the investigation is underway.

KCK Contracting, Ltd., based out of Alberta, is one of the construction firms working on the site.

The ministry of labour has issued two orders to KCK Contracting. Three orders have been issued against Broccolini Construction Inc. and an additional two orders were issued to Canam Group Inc. and Enterprise Eric Lemire Inc.

All three are subcontractors on the site.

Specifications of the orders have not been released by the ministry of labour. The ministry says it would be inappropriate to comment further while the investigation into the death is ongoing.