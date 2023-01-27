London, Ont. police recover stolen Western Mustangs Vanier Cup ring during drug bust

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont. police say they have recovered a stolen Western Mustangs 2021 Vanier Cup championship ring.

Police say the LPS guns and gangs unit, along with the uniformed division, canine unit and emergency response team, executed a search warrant on Dorinda Street on Thursday.

Along with the Vanier Cup ring, police say they seized a plethora of gun and drug-related paraphernalia.

A loaded 9mm handgun, an additional handgun magazine, two airsoft guns and one round of ammunition accounted for gun-related items.

Police say drugs valued at more than $24,000 were seized, as well as two digital scales.

The drugs seized are 35 grams of suspected fentanyl, 114 grams of suspected cocaine, 17 grams of crack cocaine, 29 grams of methamphetamine, 244 Dilaudid pills sized at 4 milligrams, 58 Dilaudid pills sized at 8 milligrams and 18 grams of psilocybin.

Story continues below advertisement

A 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following:

Two counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

The man has also been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Both accused appeared in London court Thursday.