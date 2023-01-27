Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police recover stolen Western Mustangs Vanier Cup ring during drug bust

By Marshall Healey Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 12:56 pm
London Police say they recovered a stolen Western Mustangs Vanier Cup ring along with various drugs and a handgun on Thursday. View image in full screen
London Police say they recovered a stolen Western Mustangs Vanier Cup ring along with various drugs and a handgun on Thursday. London Police

London, Ont. police say they have recovered a stolen Western Mustangs 2021 Vanier Cup championship ring.

Police say the LPS guns and gangs unit, along with the uniformed division, canine unit and emergency response team, executed a search warrant on Dorinda Street on Thursday.

Along with the Vanier Cup ring, police say they seized a plethora of gun and drug-related paraphernalia.

Read more: Western Mustangs fall one win short of playing in Vanier Cup on home turf

Read next: Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

A loaded 9mm handgun, an additional handgun magazine, two airsoft guns and one round of ammunition accounted for gun-related items.

Police say drugs valued at more than $24,000 were seized, as well as two digital scales.

The drugs seized are 35 grams of suspected fentanyl, 114 grams of suspected cocaine, 17 grams of crack cocaine, 29 grams of methamphetamine, 244 Dilaudid pills sized at 4 milligrams, 58 Dilaudid pills sized at 8 milligrams and 18 grams of psilocybin.

A 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following:

  • Two counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
  • Possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

The man has also been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Both accused appeared in London court Thursday.

